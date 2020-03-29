Share:

Islamabad - Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan(IUCPSS) in collaboration with its member universities and partner organisations has decided to introduce two-week short online certificate course on public health and civic education especially for the university students who are off from the campuses till 31st May, 2020. A working group comprising of senior experts including vice chancellors has started content development.

The main objective of the course is to create awareness about public health issues among youth especially about viral diseases including Covid-19 and how they can play their role as responsible citizen through various ways in this regard.

Through this course, the students will also learn about responsible and effective use of social media, relevant institutions, departments and helplines related to the public health and others related issues and how to take care of vulnerable age groups especially senior citizens and children.

This course intends to make participants familiar with important substantive and procedural issues regarding COVID-19 and its information on social media such as, how to verify the upcoming information regarding Coronavirus and it preventive measures. It is being hoped that the trained students will act as ambassador on public health and they will definitely play an effective role at community level and educational institutions.

IUCPSS and its member universities across Pakistan have offered its services to train volunteers to extend any sort of possible assistance for creating awareness or during any emergency.