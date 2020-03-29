PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, after announcing a relief package worth Rs 32.billion for the vulnerable segment of society in view of the prevailing situation of Corona, has also indicated for giving special incentives to the employees including health workers, rescue workers, police personnel and others fighting the corona pandemic on the frontlines.
In a statement issued here yesterday, the Chief Minister said that his government is seriously considering of giving special incentives to such employees as a gesture of encouragement and support adding that the provincial government highly values the selfless services of those employees who are striving hard to save others at the risks of their own lives.
Mahmood Khan termed those employees as real heroes in the fight against coronavirus and remarked that the provincial government would recognize their services and all possible support would be extended to them.
“If any of the employees gets affected by Corona in the line of duty and loses his life, the provincial government would support his/her family to the maximum level”, Mahmood Khan maintained.
The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude for the owners of shopping plazas, markets and restaurants for their cooperation with government in keeping their setups closed as precautionary steps to control the outbreak of coronavirus.
He also thanked the general public for maintaining maximum social distancing and minimizing social contacts in the prevailing situation.