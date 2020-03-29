Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday said the local government representatives were well aware of geographical situation of their respective areas and they could help in finding the needy people there during lockdown announced due to coronavirus situation.

In a statement issued here, Akhtar suggested that a network could be devised with local governments and their representatives as they were the closest to the common people. “After Covid-19 outbreak across the globe, it is the need of hour that local bodies representatives should also be part of the committees and task forces being established to counter the coronavirus,” he added.

The Mayor was of the view that LG representatives were well aware of locals and they could identify the needy people within their areas. After lockdown, empowered local bodies system was need of hour.

“Local government representatives are well aware of geographical situation of their areas and they could help in finding the needy people within their areas. If a network of LG representatives is formed to distribute ration and essential commodities amongst the needy people, there would be no need for other force to do this work,” said Akhtar.

He said that more than 300 elected representatives of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Union Committees were ready as it was a time for fight against the coronavirus by keeping political differences aside.

The Mayor said local bodies were playing effective role in the current circumstances in effective manner, while the KMC was also taking all out measures despite limited resources. He was of the view that hospitals under administrative control of KMC, fire brigade, city wardens and other rescue units were performing their duties.