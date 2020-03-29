Share:

ISLAMABAD - Along with the challenge of effectively controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country, the lack of coordination and harmony among the provinces has also become a difficult task for the federal government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan felt it necessary to express displeasure before the media regarding the blame game that has broken out among provinces over mismanagement in their respective zones of control.

For coordinating provincial efforts, the federal government has recently initiated several measures, both in and outside the parliament. The formation of special parliamentary committee and a intra-province Information Minister dialogue are some steps in that direction.

To amicably deal with the emerging issue, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza has floated a proposal to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking that he immediately summon the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to deal specifically with coronavirus.

“I have given proposal to Prime Minister for immediately calling meeting of CCI on point agenda related to Coronavirus issue,” Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza told The Nation.

The Chief Ministers of all provinces would hold a specific meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan for this purpose. The meeting would help in removing reservations among provinces, she claimed.

“Being Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, it is my message that the provinces should work in harmony to deal with the infectious virus affecting people in the country,” she said.

All provinces of Pakistan should avoid blame game and work with coordination to deal with the turbulent global situation, said the minister, mentioning that she had also raised this matter in the recently conducted parliamentary committee.

Minister said there was a need to work under one umbrella to deal with unrest.