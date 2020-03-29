Share:

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a video conference here on Saturday to review the situation and consider proposals relating to the management of supply chains of essential commodities during the partial or complete lockdown in place in various parts of the country.

The meeting discussed proposals for ensuring continued operation of various industries, especially those involved in food and medicine supply chains during the Covid-19 emergency.

Matters related to continued supply of electric power and petroleum products were also discussed.

It was decided that detailed safety guidelines for the workers would be outlined for those industries, which were required to be kept operational to ensure the supply of essential commodities.

The guidelines would be implemented in collaboration with the industry associations, said a press release.

The meeting directed the ministry of industries to closely monitor any issues faced by the industries identified for continued operation and address them in a proactive manner.

The ministry of commerce was directed to make assessments for import requirement of such industries and remove the bottlenecks, if any.

It was decided that the proposals finalised at the meeting would be shared with the provinces for their input, before submission to the National Coordination Committee for final approval.

Ministers for Power, National Food Security and Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Advisor on Commerce & Industries as well as senior officials participated in the video conference.