ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started an inquiry against Director General Petroleum Concessions and others in the matters of production of gas, undue benefit to M/s EETPL, UFG issues and illegal appointments.

According to the documents available with The Nation, NAB Rawalpindi has written a letter to DG PC Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Policy Wing on allegation of causing loss to national exchequer and misuse of authority by public office holders, public functionaries.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and DG PC have to submit a reply to 25 questions asked by NAB. NAB directed the relevant individuals to provide attested photocopies of information though a focal person for logical and timely conclusion of the inquiry.

NAB sought the details of stranded gas fields, gas pricing criteria and guidelines since 2013. The authority also asked who had laid down condition for third-party consultants for evaluations.

The NAB probe asked for details on all matters related to these appointments; such as who made them, what credentials were considered and the reasons for the inclusion of third-party consultants in presence of local consultants.

NAB investigation team also sought the recommendations of Mr. Hassan Mahmood, Gul Munir, Asif Hafeez and Mr. Kashif dated 28th May, 2019 and Mian Asad Haya Uddin dated May 30th, 2019 regarding inclusion of the post cost in matter of PEL on Badin-IV south fields. NAB directed to submit the detail to probe team till April 6th, 2020.