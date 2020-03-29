Share:

The Air Transport fleet of PAF has been assigned the onerous responsibility to Air lift medical equipment and relief goods from Peoples' Republic of China to help fight COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan.

In this regard, a PAF IL- 78 aircraft laden with 14 Tons of cargo comprising Ventilators, N95 masks and protective gear landed at PAF Base Nur Khan early in the morning today.

This is one of the many relief flights undertaken by PAF in past couple of months. These sorties also include the ones flown to COVID hit Chinese City of Wuhan, earlier this year.

During these relief sorties Tons of medical supplies were airlifted by PAF aircraft.