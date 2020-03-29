Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army troops have been deployed across the country in aid of civil administration under article 245 of the constitution, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Saturday.

“Army troops are assisting federal and provincial administrations in ensuring enforcement measures for containment of COVID-19 with focus on public safety,” said ISPR while sharing details of troops’ deployment and other assistance operations.

All the entry points are being manned and monitored and establishment. Joint check posts and joint patrolling with other law-enforcement agencies is also being carried out. Furthermore, contact tracking/tracing to identify and isolate suspected individuals is being done to ensure containment of COVID-19 spread.

The ISPR added that army troops are also assisting in management of quarantine facilities, a total of 182 quarantine facilities have been established across the country.

According to the ISPR, army troops have been assisting civil administration in various parts of AJ&K, including Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Barnala, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Kel and Rawalakot. In Balochistan, troops have been deployed in 9 districts in far-flung areas, including Awaran, Dukki, Chaghi, Lasbela, Kalat, Naushki, Khuzdar, Sibbi and Gawadar. Chaman Border has been closed for all types of movement except for vehicles carrying food items.

Army troops, doctors and paramedics have been assisting civil administration in managing Taftan quarantine facility. An additional container-based quarantine facility for 600 individuals is being established at Taftan. Tent-based quarantine facility with 805 tents with other necessary facilities as per best practices is also being established at Chaman. Army field medical battalion with specialist doctors and paramedics has been deployed at Chaman for management of quarantine facility.

Another container-based Quarantine facility for 300 individuals is being established at Village Killi Faizu,

Chaman, according to the ISPR.

As far as GIlgit-Baltistan is concerned, army troops have deployed in all 10 districts, especially the far-flung areas to assist civil administration for enforcement measures, screening and testing measures taken by GB government. Pakistan army helicopters flew special sorties through Khunjrab pass for transporting and distribution of medical equipment received from China including 5 ventilators, 2000 testing kits, 2000 medical suits, 2000 N95 masks and 0.2 million face masks on 27th March.

In ICT, army troops have been deployed at joint check posts on entry/exit points. They are also part of joint patrolling with police force. The Army troops are also helping the ICT administration in isolation of the suspected localities in Islamabad.

Troops have been deployed in 26 districts of KPK. Pak Army troops have been manning 4 border terminals and managing inter-provincial boundary at Drazinda. Army troops are also assisting civil administration for management of quarantine camps at Drazinda, Gomal University, DI Khan, Post Graduate Paramedic Institutes Peshawar. A quarantine facility for 1500 individuals is being established at Landi Kotal and Jamrud. Army troops and LEAs are ensuring isolation of 10 residential areas of confirmed cases at Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Bunner. Over 4000 suspected cases have been tracked and traced and being isolated to contain spread of COVID-19, according to the ISPR.

As far as Punjab is concerned, army troops have been deployed in 34 districts of the province. Joint check posts have been established on entry/exit points of the province and Pak Army troops are patrolling with police for enforcement to measures taken by the provincial government. Troops have been assisting civil administration in managing DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore Expo Centre quarantine/isolation facilities. Disinfection of various public places including airports, railway platforms and other such public places is also underway in the province with the help of army troops.

Similarly, troops have been deployed in 29 districts of Sindh. Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with police has been deployed at all the entry/exit points. Army troops, Pakistan Rangers and police are patrolling on roads to enforce measures taken for containment of COVID-19 by the provincial government.

Furthermore, troops are assisting civil administration for management of Quarantine facilities at Sukkur and Karachi Expo Centre, said the ISPR.