Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to keep up the consultation for mutual cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic.

The understanding was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominc Raab.

According to Foreign Office, they also exchanged views on the global outbreak of coronavirus and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly tackle the pandemic.

Expressing condolences over the loss of life in the United Kingdom due to the virus, the Foreign Minister conveyed his good wishes for early recovery of Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had also tested positive for the Covid-19.

The Foreign Minister assured his counterpart that British nationals residing in Pakistan are being taken care of and guaranteed their return after the normalcy.

He lauded the steps being taken by the UK authorities to combat the infectious virus and thanked British authorities for taking care of the expatriate Pakistani community.

While highlighting the situation in Occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said due to the Indian lockdown for the last eight months, the territory had been facing shortage of food and medical supplies.

He said that eight million Kashmiris are awaiting the world’s support for their riddance from the Indian oppression.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated the need to lift sanctions against Iran, enabling it to utilize its resources to save precious human lives.

He highlighted that the debt relief for developing countries like Pakistan would enable them to devote greater resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate its economic fallout.

He said the United Nations secretary general and the managing director of the International Monetary Fund had also given encouraging remarks in that regard. He hoped that being a member of the G-7 and G-20 countries, the UK would play its role to carry forward the said proposal.

The British foreign secretary thanked the foreign minister for the call and his expression of solidarity.

He concurred that enhanced global cooperation was key to combating the pandemic.

He hinted at raising the proposal of restructuring of the loans at the appropriate forum