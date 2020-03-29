Share:

ISLAMABAD - After a lockdown across the country amid Coronavirus, digital marketing of different products is on the rise nowadays with incentivised and attractive packages.

The government has announced a lockdown for two weeks and decided to shut down all types of businesses except essential items i.e. grocery stores and chemists while, the movement of citizens has also been curtailed by authorities to avoid spreading the virus.

The digital landscape had grown tremendously in Pakistan during last decade and currently it has over 165 million mobile subscribers, 70 million active internet users and 60 million Smartphone users.

However, for owners of businesses,the same transformation during lockdown period has become a source to grab clients through online trading in the country.

Meanwhile, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), a net increase of around 15 percent in internet usage was witnessed since last week as the country fights against Coronavirus.

The rise in online marketing of products ranges from clothes to footwear and food items to home appliances. For instance, McDonald and KFC are throwing special deals with slogans like ‘safety & hygiene reloaded’ to attract food lovers who are otherwise fearful in the prevailing situation.

A wedding specific brand, Amir Adnan, is offering up to 80 percent off on its products apparently due to the ongoing situation as there is a complete ban on weddings in houses, marquees and halls as well.

Meanwhile, several other brands including Ideas by Gul Ahmed, Ethnic, Khaadi, Outfitters and Diners are not only up for special discounts and sales but they also waived off their courier charges and most of them are offering free home deliveries.

Besides these brands of daily routine, online marketing of cables and home appliances is also on the rise. As for instance, a brand Pakistan Cables is marketing its electricity cables and inviting online orders which was rarely witnessed on internet in past.

A digital marketing expert Mashal Hassan explained that there is a mixed response to ongoing marketing.

“No doubt there is an increase in online marketing as people are confined in their houses nowadays,” she said, adding that “The response to these products varies item to item as there are less orders of clothes and footwear.”

She explained that there is no socialisation nowadays so that is why there is a decline in aforementioned segment, however, at the same time there is a rise in online trading of grocery and eatables.

“The buying capacity is another issue as people are fearful about the future and they are careful in spending,” she said.