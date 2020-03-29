Share:

rawalpindi - The police and other law enforcement agencies have sealed three areas of the city after detection of more Coronavirus cases, according to details.

A total of 22 patients have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the city so far, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood. There were 43 Coronavirus infected people in the region with a causality of a UK returned woman, he said. Dhoke Paracha, Magistrate Colony, Khana-e-Farhang, Sadiqabad, Service Road and Dhoke Kashmirian were the areas sealed by the police and other LEAs after more than six Covid-19 suspected cases were detected by the district health department.

A heavy contingent of police, personnel of other LEAs and Rangers have also been deputed in these areas.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Division RaiMazhar also confirmed the development. He, however, said the grocery stores would remain open so that public could buy edibles and other daily use items.

According to details, the police and personnel of other LEAs, following the directions of City District Government Rawalpindi, have sealed the areas after the health department officials shifted more than sixCoronavirus suspected patients to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for tests.

Teams of rescuers wearing protection kits arrived in the areas and shifted the suspected patients to hospital.

Police teams, under the supervision of SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar, also made announcement on mega phones requesting residents to stay in home and to not come out unnecessarily.

“Officers of Rawalpindi police are at work to spread awareness and ensure implementation amidst Coronavirus outbreak,” said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounis in a statement.

Speaking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad IqbalSanghera said areas have been sealed after detection of new Coronavirus suspected cases. He said government is trying to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held in Commissioner Office under the chair of Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) AnwaarUlHaq, ACs and officials of health department.

During the meeting, Commissioner was briefed by the DC about the measures being taken for treating Coronavirus patients in the city.

Sharing details with media after the meeting, Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood said a total of 22 patients were tested Coronavirus positive in Rawalpindi district. He added so far, Coronavirus has infected some 43 persons in the region out of which a woman had died in Sohawa.

Meanwhile, the residents of the areas faced difficulties due to complete lockdown (seal) by the authorities. People faced shortage of ration.

ShaziaBibi, a resident of DhokeParacha, told The Nation on phone that she along with her family was stranded in home and facing shortage of ration. She said police are not allowing them to leave the area.

SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar, when contacted, said his force is here to help out people by all means. He said he can be contacted people to bring the ration to stranded families.