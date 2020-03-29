Share:

On 26 March, all public places in Moscow that involve cooking and serving food, including cafes, restaurants, and bars, were ordered to be closed until 5 April. The measures come as 228 new cases were registered in the country as of 28 March.

Public places in Moscow public will be disinfected to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian media outlets have reported.

Parking lots, yards, and driveways are to be sanitised, along with hallways in apartment buildings where people remain on a 14-day quarantine, or where coronavirus cases have recently been detected.

“In such hallways we are going to sanitise doors, windows, railings, switches, and windowsills. Other Moscow hallways are being mopped more regularly", deputy mayor of Moscow Petr Biriykov said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-affected area, has shut all cafes, restaurants, and shops except for those selling groceries and medical supplies until 5 April. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has urged all residents to stay home during a week off of work and school that was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 25 March in his message to the nation.