LAHORE - A special court, on Saturday, granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in drug-trafficking case. Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings. A lawyer, on behalf of Rana Sanaullah, filed an exemption application, and pleaded for one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client in the wake of coronavirus epidemic. The court granted Rana Sana exemption, and also exempted other accused in the case while allowing their applications. The court summoned the counsel for arguments on April 25 while adjourning the hearing.