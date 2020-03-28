Share:

Meeting reviews supply chains of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter):-Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday has chaired a videoconference to review the situation and consider proposals relating to the management of supply chains of essential commodities, during the partial or complete shutdown in place in various parts of the country. The meeting discussed proposals for ensuring continued operation of various industries, especially those included in the food and medicine supply chains, during the Covid-19 emergency. Matters related to continued supply of electric power and petroleum products were also discussed. It was decided that detailed safety guidelines for the workers will be outlined for those industries, which are required to be kept operational to ensure the supply of essential commodities. The guidelines will be implemented in collaboration with the industry associations. The meeting directed the Ministry of Industries to closely monitor any issues faced by the industries identified for continued operation and address them in a proactive manner. The Ministry of Commerce was directed to make assessments for import requirement of such industries and remove the bottlenecks, if any. It was decided that the proposals finalised at the meeting will be shared with the provinces for their input, before submission to the National Coordination Committee, for final approval. Ministers for Power, National Food Security and EAD, Advisor on Commerce & Industries as well as senior officials participated in the videoconference.

Sufficient stock available at Utility Stores: MD

ISLAMABAD (APP): Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umar Lodhi Saturday said that all Utility Stores outlets were opened across the country to serve the marginalized segment of the society. In a statement, he said at this difficult time when the whole country was locked down, the Utility Stores were ensuring provision of basic daily use items on subsidized rates to its consumers especially for those who belonged to unprivileged sector of the society. He said sufficient stock of sugar, wheat flour, rice, ghee and pulses was available with the Corporation and on receiving complaints of shortage of such items, swift action was being taken to resolve the problem immediately. The USC MD said the staff of Utility Stores was engaged in serving the people despite facing threat of Coronavirus. Lodhi said at all outlets, precautionary measures had been made to protect the staff as well as the consumers from the virus.

He said after lockdown in the country, sale of the corporation witnessed a significant increase.

“The USC management is busy all the time to facilitate its consumers by providing all necessary items at affordable price so that at this critical stage, the consumers can easily get eatable and other items of daily use,” he added.