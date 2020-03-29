Share:

LAHORE - The citizens of the provincial metropolitan saw an increase in the price of poultry products on Saturday as the rate of one kg of poultry meat increased from Rs140 to Rs170. The price of one dozen of eggs was reported as Rs130 in the city. However, Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) was seeing reduction in supply of chicken and eggs in the coming months because of extremely low consumption due to the closure of restaurants, hotels and wedding parties. The PPA was of the view that consumption was plummeted and prices crashed and no boiler farmer was prepared to place day old chicks at their farms, even for free, as a result of which hatcheries had stopped setting eggs for chick production. Likewise, egg layers have also been culled, which is already showing signs of short supply of eggs. Until last week, day old chicks were being sold at Rs 2-3/chick against cost of production of Rs 38-40/chick.