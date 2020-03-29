Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded isolating coronavirus patients outside hospital premises to save medical staff, patients and visitors from the pandemic.

Speaking at a consultative session with medical experts through video link on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif demanded setting up makeshift quarantine facilities in marriage halls, mosques, schools and colleges for COVID19 patients.

PML-N President demanded free of cost test for COVID-19 and urged the government to immediately complete the mapping of those, who had come from abroad and issue comprehensive data of their screening, testing and treatment in a transparent manner. “Hiding of facts will not help solve the problem,” he added. He called for conducting training of doctors, nurses and medical staff as well as police to properly handle COVID-19 patients. “The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff must be properly equipped with protective gears and other essential medical supplies,” he said.

He suggested seeking support of China for providing specialized training to medical staff. “In the first phase, Chinese must train master trainers, who will then impart training to the staff in their respective categories in the second phase”, he said. The bio-technicians, bio-medical equipment operators and maintainers must be trained, which was of paramount importance to operate bio-medical equipment on a large scale in case of any emergency.

Joint communiqué issued after the consultative session demanded of the government to issue details of daily screening of people, the new cases surfacing every day and the number of casualties on a daily basis in a transparent manner. It demanded to start Life and Health Insurance of medical staff engaged in provision of healthcare services to the patients round the clock, and the insurance premium must be paid by the government. “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) should be restored immediately,” it demanded.