LAHORE - President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the Chinese leadership for sending medical equipments to Pakistan for combating coronavirus.In separate letters wrote to President of People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Shehbaz Sharif said that Chinese leadership had never left Pakistan alone in any difficult time.Provision of medical equipments to Pakistan at this crucial moment would help in saving precious lives from coronavirus, he said and added, “Your help to Pakistan in these trying times proves we are iron brothers.”