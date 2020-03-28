Share:

ISLAMABAD-Netflix’s latest true crime documentary series Tiger King has quickly become a hit since it premiered last week on the streaming platform. And the limited series’ eccentric star Joe Exotic has become one of the most talked about people on social media. Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin revealed that Exotic is loving the newfound fame he’s experiencing from behind bars, where he’s serving a 22 year sentence. Goode told: ‘Joe has called me quite a few times over the last few days and weeks. One, he is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous. He’s absolutely thrilled.’

Chaiklin added: ‘You can hardly talk to him without him mentioning the amount of press he’s getting. He says people are asking to see his Prince Albert and girls are sending him sexy bikini pictures even though he’s gay. He’s over the moon. Having kept in pretty close touch with him while he’s been in a horrible county prison, this has raised his spirits.’