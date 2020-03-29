TIMERGARA - The Lower Dir district administration on Saturday declared Madina Abad village in Ziarat Talash in Lower Dir district as quarantine after detection of the first positive COVID-19 case in the district.
Zubaida (60), wife of Mubarak Shah, resident of Madina Abad Ziarat Talash, had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 15 after performing Umra who developed chest pain and was taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) for treatment where the patient was admitted to the HMC cardiology ward on March 24 and died on March 25.
Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) and the Lower Dir health department focal person for COVID-19, Dr Irshad Ali, told The Nation that doctors in HMC had taken SWAB from the deceased which was sent to Public Health Reference laboratory Peshawar Khyber Medical University (KMU) for test and according to the result the deceased was confirmed as COVID-19 positive, he added.
Talking to this scribe, DC Dir Lower Saadat Hassan said SWAB had been taken from 7 close relatives of the deceased which has been sent to Nationat Institute for Health (NIH).