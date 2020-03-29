Share:

TIMERGARA - The Lower Dir district administration on Sat­urday declared Madina Abad village in Ziarat Ta­lash in Lower Dir district as quarantine after de­tection of the first posi­tive COVID-19 case in the district.

Zubaida (60), wife of Mubarak Shah, resi­dent of Madina Abad Zi­arat Talash, had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 15 after perform­ing Umra who developed chest pain and was tak­en to Hayatabad Medi­cal Complex (HMC) for treatment where the pa­tient was admitted to the HMC cardiology ward on March 24 and died on March 25.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) and the Lower Dir health depart­ment focal person for COVID-19, Dr Irshad Ali, told The Nation that doc­tors in HMC had taken SWAB from the deceased which was sent to Pub­lic Health Reference lab­oratory Peshawar Khy­ber Medical University (KMU) for test and ac­cording to the result the deceased was confirmed as COVID-19 positive, he added.

Talking to this scribe, DC Dir Lower Saadat Hassan said SWAB had been taken from 7 close relatives of the deceased which has been sent to Nationat Institute for Health (NIH).