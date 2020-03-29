Share:

LAHORE - Goods transporters have demanded of the government, on Saturday to allow opening of workshops and hotels on the highways, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted the ban on vehicles delivering goods across the country. All inter-province and intercity transport had been suspended in Pakistan to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The transporters complained that the prime minister had not taken steps needed for smooth operations. We could not deliver food items and medicines unless labourers were allowed to work and truck bases were reopened, they said. The transporters said labourers were necessary during the transportation for loading and unloading of the goods. They said that they needed workshops and hotels to be opened so that the transporters might not have any problem while ensuring intercity and inter-province transhipment of goods.