PESHAWAR - The vacations of all the staff of Rescue-1122 have been cancelled keeping in view of the current difficult situa­tion in the wake of Co­rona virus in the prov­ince.

On the directions of Director General, Res­cue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed, the vacations of all the employees and officers have been can­celled and all such of­ficials were directed to immediately report for duty.

The field staff led by District Emergency Of­ficer Mardan, Kamal Shah conducted fumi­gation and sanitization spray at Katlung, Rustam and Shergarh areas and people was asked to stay homes.

Spray was also conduct­ed at corona-pronged Manga area where first death from Corona virus had been reported.

The people have ex­pressed satisfaction over the arrangements of Res­cue-1122 staff and called for such sprays in the re­maining areas of Mardan district.