









PESHAWAR - A two-day Pakhtun-Afghan Jirga will start its proceedings today (Tuesday) to seek ways to ensure a durable peace on Pakhtuns soil in Pakistan and Afghanistan, wherein delegates from Europe, Afghanistan and Pakistani areas including Fata, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate.

Convened by veteran politician and nationalist leader Mohammad Afzal Khan Lala, the two-day jirga will be held at Nishtar Hall. Formal proceedings of the jirga would start at 10:00 am. The jirga is aimed at seeking a permanent solution to elements creating unrest on Pakhtun-Afghan soil, as thousands of Pakhtuns and Afghans have been killed during Afghan war and now war against terror.

The jirga organisers have invited all the political parties to attend the jirga. Afzal Khan Lala himself met the leadership of various political and religious parties in this connection. However, PTI and PPP-S have declined the invitation and said that they would not attend the jirga. Their views are that the hosts of the jirga supported military operations in Pakistan and American invasion of Afghanistan and that is why they would not attend it.

Speakers will speak on the continuous massacre of the Pakhtun Afghans for the last 35 years due to the infighting of the super power of the world on the soil of the Pakhtun Afghans. The organisers said that Pakhtun-Afghan political parties, both from Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as different organisations of the Pakhtuns and Afghans from all over the world would participate in the jirga.