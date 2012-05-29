ISLAMABAD : The export of sports goods from the country during the first ten months of current financial year registered an increase of 2.37pc as compared to the same period of last year. According the data of PBS, the sports goods worth $269.17m exported during the period from July-April 2011-12, which were recorded at $262.94 m in first ten months of last financial year. During the period under review, the export of footballs increased by 8.74pc as about 2,589 thousand dozen footballs worth $125.83m exported as compared to the 2,793 thousand dozen costing $115.72m in same period of last year.