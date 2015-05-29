My letter is in response to your editorial on pharmaceutical pricing (May 26), the problem of expensive medicines, not only for cancer or hepatitis but also other medicines is an important issue. Imported medicine is very expensive but there are locally made medicines which are not so expensive. It is the general public and their perception, that imported medicines are better that makes it possible for them to sell such expensive medication. As there are no laws practiced anyone with money can get away with anything illegal and the Pakistan Medical Council is not taking any to put a stop to this practice.

AIMAN MAHMOOD,

Karachi, May 26.