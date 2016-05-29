PR Islamabad - Two hundred and forty educators from 75 countries gathered in Budapest this month for Microsoft’s Annual E2 Educator Exchange event, a celebration of innovation and passion, a gathering of great minds and amazing ideas. The theme of the event was “Empowered teachers to help every student on the planet to achieve more,” says a press release issued here yesterday.

Roots Millennium Schools has privilege of having an employee Waqas Shafique, working as master trainer in Roots Millennium Schools’ Head Office, to be the only individual from all across Pakistan who was selected by Microsoft to participate in Microsoft Global Educator Exchange E2 held in Budapest, Hungary.

“The trend in education has been changed from teacher centric to student centric. Student want to learn in their own ways, we are teaching a tech-generation who views life through their devices hence it has become even more important for them to embed technology in their teaching to keep students hooked to their lessons,” says Waqas Shafique.

Microsoft in Education Vice President Anthony Salcito says, “We bring together the most innovative educators from across the globe to share experiences on how to transform education.”

“We are empowering and giving opportunity to our employees to get the world class trainings and play their roles to produce digital learners in our society,” says Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Fasial Mushtaq (TI).

This year only one participant form Pakistan qualified for E2 to represent Pakistan. ‘Hack the Classroom’ was the main focus during the event meaning innovation in the classrooms. Two hundred and forty participants were divided into several groups, having 5 members each, to perform a project-based hack the classroom group challenge where they had to identify a day to day real world problem which students are facing in their classes and come up with the solutions by using Microsoft tools and technologies.

Besides that, each participant prepared a learning activity on several subject topics, uploaded it on Microsoft Educator Community (a portal for educators) and displayed and presented their learning activity on 2nd day of event to share their learning experiences with all educators joined E2. Proper arrangements to present the project were made in Microsoft Market Place Room where projects from different countries were presented to Vice President & team of Microsoft World Wide Education.

The conference highlighted innovative approaches such as using game-based learning to engage students in the classroom. Several new tools and add-in were introduced with educator i.e. OneNote, Minecraft, OfficeMax, Sway and Kodu.