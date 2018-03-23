KABUL; The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has warned its nationals in Afghanistan about the possible attacks in capital Kabul.

A statement said Saturday that the embassy continues to receive reports of militants planning unspecified attacks in Kabul City and elsewhere in Afghanistan against locations and individuals with potential American connections, including Afghan and U.S. government facilities, foreign embassies, foreign guest houses, restaurants, hotels, airports, civilian institutes, and educational centers.

“As a precaution, the Embassy has temporarily restricted vehicular movement outside of the International Zone. The threat of kidnapping also remains high. The potential also exists for protests to occur in Afghan cities at short notice.”

The Embassy reminded U.S. citizens in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan to review your personal security plans, take appropriate steps to enhance your personal safety, remain aware of their surroundings, monitor local news for updates, and maintain a high level of vigilance