Islamabad-Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed state-of-the-art `Faiz Ahmad Faiz auditorium’ at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in a ceremony.

The auditorium is built on 6000 square foot land and has the capacity to accommodate 450 persons in its main hall, 400 in its basement and 200 each in its two committee rooms.

“This well-equipped auditorium, costing Rs 90 million, would prove as a vital source to promote literary activities in the federal capital”, Irfan Siddiqui said while talking to the media after inauguration of the auditorium.

The project of `Faiz Ahmad Faiz auditorium was lingering for the last 10 years however work on it was expedited soon after the creation of NH&LH division. Irfan Siddiqui said literary and cultural activities are indispensible for promotion of peace, tolerance and generosity among the people. Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui also formally inaugurated `Calligraphy Gallery’ in a ceremony held at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said that the gallery, displaying exquisite collection of calligraphic art pieces, will provide a platform for the students of Calligraphy and other artists to display their work and learn from each other’s experiences.

He said Institute of Calligraphy will play a significant role in preservation and promotion of this ancient Islamic art. Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui also planted a sapling in the lawn of National book Foundation (NBF).

Meanwhile, the farewell ceremonies were also arranged by PAL, NLPD and NBF on the occasions where the heads of these institutions and other staff members highly acknowledged the role of the Advisor for rejuvenating all these dormant institutions and for giving them a new dimension to produce and promote valuable literature and for playing a vital role in transformation of the society.