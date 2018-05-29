Share:

SIALKOT-Most of the Indian shelling victims in Sialkot border villages protested against the district administration for leaving them in the lurch in sizzling hot weather at so-called emergency relief centres.

They said that as the government was completing its last days there was no one to take care of them. They said they had been left at the mercy of such unavoidable circumstances. “No MNA, MPA or any other politician has yet visited us to know about our worries here, as we haveben lying completely at the mercy of the circumstances,” they added.

“Mercury is touching 42, 43 digrees and we have been left to bear such unbearable weather by lying stranded there at these relief centres,” said the affected people. “Our cattle are falling ill due to the harsh weather and lack of basic facilities and even fodder for them,” they added.

They staged the protest demonstration at the relief centre in Charwah sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary during sizzling hot weather. They alleged that they were lying hungry and waiting for food. They said that they were also unable to observe fast properly due to the lack of food stuffs.

They said, "First, we faced the unprovoked intensified Indian BSF mortar shelling and now are facing very harsh weather. We remained successful for saving our lives and even our cattle from Indian shelling but it has become very hard for us to face such harsh and sizzling hot weather at these emergency relief centres."

The Indian shelling-affected people are taking shelter on the roads and in the local fields with their cattle after shifting to these these places from Charwah, Meerajkey, Harpal, Chaprar, Bara Garhi and Sucheetgarh Sectors along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

They said that the relief centre lacked all the basic facilities. They said that there were only a few tents to protect their cattle from the harsh weather.

Most of the affected people belong to border villages Phookaliyaan-Bajwat, Chaprar, Sucheetgarh, Harpal, Bajra Garhi, Charwah and Zafarwal-Shakargarh-Chak Amru sectors and have already been shifted to the safer places with their cattle in Sialkot city and in its surroundings.

The affectees including Allah Rakha, Ghulam Rasul, Khalid Mehmood, Bashir Ahmed, Iqbal, Ghulam Hussain, Nazir Ahmed, Sakeena Bibi, Parveen Bibi, Saleema Bibi, Kausar Bib and Sumaira Raza complained that the emergency centres lack the basic facilities.

Some other affectees Ateeb Ali, Karam Rasul, Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Rafiq, Allah Rakha, Faseeh, Basharat, Ahsan, Shehzad, Munir, Shafqat, Shaukat, Nawaz, Ehsan, Arif Mehmood, Abdul Majeed and Ghulam Hussain said they were lying unable to supply the milk of buffaloes and cows to the buyers.

They said that the district administration had established these centres at the narrow places that are unable to accommodate the big number of affected people and cattle.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed said that the district administration had established seven centres for facilitating the people. He said that the district administration was providing all the basic facilities at these centres.