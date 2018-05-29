Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as six persons were injured in firing related incidents while a school going student was severely maimed when the vehicle that he along with other students were travelling in turned turtle, informed sources on Monday.

Rescue 1122 and locals shifted the wounded persons to a hospital for medical treatment, they said.

According to sources, a bloody armed clash took place between two groups over an issue of chopping a tree at Jhangi Mohri, within limits of Police Station (PS) Mandra.

The clash took place between Abbas and Vice Chairman UC Mandra Abbas groups. Consequently, UC Vice Chairman Abbas and three others sustained bullet injuries and were moved to hospitals. Police rushed the crime scene and have begun their investigation. In Waris Khan, a man opened indiscriminate firing on his ex mother in law and sister in law injuring them critically. Both the victims rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment.

PS Waris Khan launched investigation into the incident. Separately, a Suzuki van carrying 13 school children turned turtle at Dhoke Juma. Consequently, a child namely Hadi Mustafa sustained injuries and was moved to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for medical treatment. Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation. Meanwhile, Banni Police have arrested two dacoits and recovered 2 cars, 4 motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession, informed DSP Waris Khan Circle Malik Afsar. He said Police also arrested three Proclaimed Offenders and locked them up. Cases were registered against the accused.