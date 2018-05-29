Share:

Islamabad - Ad-hocism seems to be the state of affairs at the Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi as, of the total five faculties, three are being run without permanent deans whereas the top administrative positions are being occupied by handpicked contractual staffers in violation of university rules.

Interestingly, after two decades of its establishment, the university still has only two professors and six associate professors on its strength to run academic affairs of 18 departments.

Faculty members who spoke to The Nation blamed the university management for not holding selection board meetings on a regular basis, which is also delaying the promotions of the existing academic staff.

Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique and Dr Azra Yasmin are the deans of the Faculty of Science and Technology and the Faculty of Management and Administration Sciences respectively while the rest of three faculties — Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Faculty of Education — are functioning without permanent deans.

Dr Azra Yasmin is a professor at the Environmental Department but she is holding the position of Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, which has no relevance to her academic background.

Sources inside the university consider Dr Yasmin as a ‘blue-eyed’ teacher of the university vice-chancellor. They claim that she holds several important positions in the university due to her close ties with the top management.

“Besides her own duties as dean, Dr Azra Yasmin is also holding the charge of chairperson hall council, adviser admissions, chairperson purchase committee, in charge of library and head of multiple departments on an acting charge basis,” an employee told The Nation on the condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, in violation of the university’s rules, the administration was also being run on ad-hoc arrangements through contractual appointments on key positions including the registrar, treasurer and directors etc.

“The management is not recruiting permanent officials to grab maximum powers in the hands of few people, which is suitable for them to sponsor their illegitimate agendas,” an officer alleged.

Currently, a retired vice-principle of FG College for Women Kashmir Road, Prof Samina Bokhari, is working as registrar — who is the sister of former VC Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran, while another retired officer from Punjab government’s education department, Humayun Iqbal has been appointed as additional registrar by the university on a contract basis, the sources said.

The post of treasure is lying vacant while several other administrative posts are given to people who are either working on contract or belong to the academia.

For instance, Mian Khurram Shahzad, who is originally an employee of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), is serving at the FJWU as director QEC on a deputation whereas Ghulam Mujtaba Kayani, a retired employee of the Higher Education Commission, has been engaged by university management as its Planning and Development Director.

The FJWU’s Amended Act 2012 states that “the registrar, controller and treasurer should be a full-time officer appointed by the chancellor”.

Describing the appointment criteria, the act states: “The registrar will be a full-time officer of the university and shall be appointed by the chancellor on the recommendations of the government, which shall consider for this purpose a panel of three persons recommended by a search committee appointed by the syndicate and headed by the vice-chancellor.”

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that she had filled these administrative posts as a stopgap arrangement in “the greater interest of the university”.

“Though currently we have only two professors, soon we will manage to promote some more to the professorship,” she said replying a query regarding the centralization of powers in the hand of the two teachers.

“We are forced to give additional charge to these two teachers as the requirement is to appoint a professor on the said posts,” she said.