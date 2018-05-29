Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and the opposition Monday reached consensus over the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk for the slot of the caretaker prime minister to run the affairs of the government and supervise general elections.

This was announced at a joint press conference by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, who was flanked by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Born on August 17, 1950, in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Nasirul Mulk is a barrister-at-law of the Inner Temple, London.

He was elected as secretary general, Peshawar High Court Bar Association in 1981.

Before his appointment as judge of the Peshawar High Court on June 4, 1994, he served as advocate general of NWFP (now KP) for one year. He was elevated as chief justice of Peshawar High Court on May 31, 2004 and as a Supreme Court judge on April 4, 2005.

He is remembered for the way he conducted the contempt case against the then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. He convicted the then chief executive for 30 seconds while maintaining the dignity and honour of the court, and left the disqualification issue open to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the then speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Justice Mulk was one of the seven judges who signed a restraining order on Nov 3, 2007, when retired Gen Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency and forcibly sent the judges home. He was also sworn in as the acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan in November 2013.

The caretaker prime ministers who served Pakistan in erstwhile tenures are: Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi from August 1990 to September 1990; Mir Balakh Sher Mazari from April 1993 to May 1993; Moin Ahmad Qureshi from July 1993 to October 1993; Malik Meraj Khalid from November 1996 to February 1997; Muhammad Mian Somoro from November 2007 to March 2008; and Justice (R) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso from March 2013 to June 2013.