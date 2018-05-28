Share:

Through my this writeup I would like to draw the attention of Chairman SPSC, regarding to two main concerns which created panic and hovac among the aspirants of Combine Competative exam CCE-2018. As we all know their is a huge unemployment in sindh due to which more than 43000 candidates are will to take exam of CCE for just 247 posts of BS-16 and 17,

The applying process for CCE was so lengthy and wasteful, in first step candidate have to apply online, upload their all related documents And fill challan off 1000Rs, after completion of online form candidate have to submit three printed copies of form along with all related documents. They constituted Approximately 28 documents. If we multiply 43089 with 28 the figure will come more the 1.2million documents, Think for a minute does it Enviromental friendly attitude ? We are wasting more than 1.2 million papers.

Why SPSC don’t. Follow the example of FPSC? And to ask hard copies of those candidates who have qualified exam?

And other important issue is that SPSC announced to conduct exams in three phases. On separate dates, for Sukkur and Larkano, Karachi and Hyderabad respectively.

This decision created Hovac and panic among the aspirants of CCE and serious question are arising on the transpirancy and competency of SPSC.

Everyone knows, beside all so called efforts people used cellphones and capture of picture of paper and it circulates through social media

investigators may take the pics too. If cell phone will be strictly prohibited, It has been seen that candidates memorised question of exams and that can pass through the candidates of next phase, if separate exams will be conducted for different centres it will be serious questions on the transparency and uniformity of exam

CCE means a lot for the poor educated candidate of sindh. Aspirants are work day and night to clear it with flying colours I appeal to chairman SPSC and all concerned authorities to make transparency and conduct uniform exam like CSS in one day all over the Sindh

FAYYAZ SALIH HUSSAIN,

Karachi, May 5.