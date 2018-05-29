Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Monday reserved judgment on an application providing “B” class in jail, filed by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, main accused in a case pertaining to the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud. The case has been adjourned until June 6.

Former SSP Rao Anwar and his subordinates, who have been booked in a fake encounter case, were presented before a Karachi anti-terrorism court for an in-camera session. The court expressed annoyance over absence of investigation officer of the case, and directed the officer to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of over 12 absconding former policemen, including former SHO Amanullah Marwat, former SHO Shoaib Shaikh, former ASI Anar Khan, former ASI Gada Hussain, former HC Mohsib Abbas, former HC Sadaqat Hussain Shah, former HC Faisal, former PC Raja Shamim Mukhtar and former PC Rana Riaz. The court has directed the investigating officer to arrest and produce them in court on the next date of hearing.

Rao Anwar filed an application seeking provision of better facilities in prison, the court reserved judgment after hearing final arguments from both the sides. The counsel of the accused has argued that his client was being treated as ‘C’ class inmate like a hardened criminal. He further said that the applicant was well-educated, a taxpayer and was never before involved in any case. Therefore, he pleaded to the court to order the prison authorities that Rao Anwar be classified as “undertrial prisoner of better class” and be treated with all facilities available under the Prison Rules.

In the meanwhile, another application was filed by the complainant, father of Naqeeb Ullah, challenging detention of Rao Anwar in Multan Lines in the Malir Cantonment, which had been declared a sub-jail due to reported threats to his life.His counsel Salahuddin Panhwar argued that the Multan Lines was declared a sub-jail by the government without seeking an order from court. He pleaded Rao should be treated as ordinary accused and should be sent to the jail.

The court has also reserved its judgment and would announce in the next hearing.

A notification was produced by the Sindh Law Department regarding the appointment of a new prosecutor; the court was informed that Nazir Bengora was appointed a new prosecutor.

Earlier the court was informed that former prosecutor Ali Reza refused to follow the case due to life threats.

Anwar, 11 of his subordinates and 14 absconders are accused of abducting the Waziristan native shopkeeper and aspiring model Naqeebullah for ransom and later killing him, along with three other detainees, in a staged encounter in Karachi’s Malir area on January 13.