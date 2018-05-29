Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan raided B-Division police station and recovered an illegally held 12-year-old boy from police custody.

According to police sources, suspect Iqbal Bhatti, resident of Ghalla Mandi, Bahawalnagar was wanted by police in a fraud case. He went into hiding to avoid arrest. B-Division police arrested his son Qamar Iqbal, 12, and put him behind bars to pressurise the suspect to turn himself in. The RPO, who was on an official visit to Bahawalnagar, was apprised of the boy. He raided the police station, recovered the boy and issued orders for the arrest of B-Division Station House Officer Nadeem Iqbal, Investigation Officer Assistant Sub Inspector Qasim and Moharrar Shabbir Ahmed.

The orders were implemented with the arrest of the suspected policemen. A case had also been registered against them. Further investigation was underway.