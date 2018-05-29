Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in stealing over 2500 expensive cars’ accessories in parts of Karachi.

The suspects arrested were later identified as Abdullah Khan alias Mota, Fazal Muhammad alias Khyber, Toor Khan, Zohaib Memon while Ziaullah and gang leaders, namely Ghani and Misri Khan have yet to be arrested.

Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by ACLC chief SSP Syed Asad Raza at his office where SSP Raza told newsmen that the suspects arrested were involved in stealing the cars’ accessories including side glasses, navigation system, stereo record, LCD and others from the parking spots, shopping centers, residential areas, especially in DHA. He said that such incidents have been arisen, especially during the iftar and late-night timings during the holy month of Ramazan.

A special team of the ACLC was formed about to trace and arrest the group which arrested them and recovered navigation system and a stolen car. Police officials said that the a video viral on the social media about a group stealing the accessories helped the ACLC specialised police team to trace and arrest the suspects, adding that during the initial course of interrogation, the suspects also revealed that they have so far been involved in stealing the accessories of more than 2500 vehicles in various parts of the city while over a 50 cases were only registered in District South of Karachi in the current year.

It has also been learnt during the investigations that the suspects, Ghani and Misri Khan belonging to Afghanistan are the masterminds of the group operating in Karachi, who usually use the drug addicts and car lifters and scavengers to carryout their operations, who later used to sell the stolen items to Ghani and Misri Khan at their hideout in Macchar Colony in Sohrab Goth from where these items used to sell by the dealers in Orangi Town in Saddar and Shairshah markets. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.