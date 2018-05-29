Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab chief minister and opposition leader in the provincial assembly Monday chose former chief secretary Nasir Mehmood Khosa as caretaker chief minister of the province.

Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa, a resident of DG Khan, had also served as the Balochistan chief secretary before his posting as the Punjab CS in 2010 after Javed Mehmood was transferred to the federal capital. Khosa who had also worked as deputy commissioner of Lahore is brother of the Supreme Court’s senior-most judge Asif Saeed Khosa and former FIA DG Tariq Masood Khosa.

Khosa was a professional bureaucrat who worked as chief secretary with CM Shehbaz Sharif without losing his integrity. During his term as the chief secretary, Khosa not only called back officers serving in projects against heavy packages but also surrendered officers of other provinces serving in Punjab on deputation. He was the Lahore DC when the revenue record was burnt to ashes and the Lahorites lost their property documents. He, however, managed to collect the record from other sources and ordered its reconstruction.

During 2013, Khosa constituted a four-member committee, comprising senior secretaries to decide the issue of promotion ratio of provincial officers. When the committee stood equally divided, Khosa himself decided the matter in favour of one faction, instead of forwarding it with his opinion to the competent authority. A petition was filed in Punjab Service Tribunal by ex-PCS officers against Khosa’s decision on disputed promotion share. On May 9, 2018, the PST, setting aside Khosa’s order, directed the chief minister to implement the judgment. Now, Khosa, the chief executive, would implement the PST order against his own 2013 order, which will be a test case for him.

Nasir Mehmood Khosa, the 6th common DMG officer, has a fellowship in Public Administration from Hubert H Humphrey, the USA. Other than Punjab, he also served in various capacities in Punjab and Balochistan. Besides being top administrative boss in Balochistan, Khosa also served there in different positions. He served as principal secretary to former Punjab Governor Lt-General Khalid Maqbool and the Lahore deputy commissioner during the first tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif from 1997 to 1999.

Moreover, Khosa served as principal secretary to PM, joint secretary and federal finance secretary. He also worked as programme director, Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock. Nasir Khosa also remained part of board of directors of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited. He then joined as the World Bank executive director.

It will be a test for a retired bureaucrat to work ignoring his strong political links for free and fair elections. Khosa will also have to face companies’ scams and officers facing NAB.

The formation of an impartial team of officers from other provinces, as demanded by the opposition parties, would be another test of Khosa.