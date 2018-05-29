Share:

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker prime minister and chief ministers as well as their cabinet members will have to submit statements of their assets and liabilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan within three days from assumption of the office.

According to ECP, the caretakers would be required to submit statements of assets and liabilities including those of their spouses and children, depicting the position as on June 30 last.

Under Section 230 of the Elections Act, the statements to be made on a specified form would be published in the official gazette. Law bars caretaker governments from taking a decision that may have an effect or pre-empt the exercise of authority by the future government.

The law bars the caretaker government from taking major policy decisions except on urgent matters and restricts it to activities that are of routine, non-controversial and urgent, in the public interest and reversible by the future government.

The caretaker government is required to perform its functions to attend to day-to-day matters which are necessary to run the affairs of the government.