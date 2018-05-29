Share:

SIALKOT-A Christian woman namely Saraafeen Maseeh on Sunday embraced Islam at the hand of a local religious cleric in Daska city.

Her Islamic name would be Aysha Bibi. She said that she had embraced Islam with her free will after complete satisfaction that the true religion on earth is Islam. She said that she had felt inner satisfaction after converting to the religion of the universe.

Some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped labourer’s young daughter from her house in village Jodheywai. Pasrur Saddar police have registered a case with no arrest of recovery.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency arrested 10 Pakistanis deported from Turkey and Greece upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

Human traffickers had sent these accused Pakistanis Turkey and Greece illegally after getting money. FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.