KARACHI - Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre Civil Hospital Karachi employees Monday staged a protest sit-in outside Sindh Assembly for acceptance of their demands including regularisation of their jobs and payment of their dues. Pakistan Nursing Association (PNA) representatives also participated in the sit-in to show their support for the employees of SMBB trauma center. Protesters were carrying placards and raised slogans against the ruling provincial government. They demanded the regularisation of employees of SMBB trauma center CHK who have been working since 2016. The protesters said that the Sindh assembly has passed a resolution for the regularization of contract based doctors this year while nothing yet has been done so far in this regard.

They also demanded the payment of employees’ dues on immediate basis and warned to widen the scope of protest if demands were not met.