Khaadi represents Pakistan at Venice Biennale

LAHORE (PR): Khaadi, Pakistan’s premier lifestyle brand, has sponsored the National Pavilion of Pakistan, under the title, ‘The Fold’ at the Venice Biennale 2018, becoming the first brand to represent the country at the globally recognised premiere event for design and architecture.

With a history of over 120 years, La Biennale di Venezia is known to be an Oscar equivalent in the area of design. Its 16th International Architecture Exhibition with the theme of ‘Freespace’, which commenced on May 26, will continue till November 25. In what will be the country’s first ever national pavilion to have debuted at this platform, Khaadi will showcase Pakistani culture alongside other world renowned design houses, artists, and architects.

KMBL receives ‘Green Office Certification’

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank has been awarded ‘Green Office Certification’ by WWF-Pakistan in recognition for its efforts to implement environmentally sustainable practices within the head office.

Khushhali Microfinance joined this programme in October 2017 and was able to get the certification within six months. Over this time, KMBL worked in close collaboration with WWF team to implement effective measures that will reduce the carbon footprint of the office by reducing wastage of resources like electricity, water and paper.

PKLI gets approval from PHOTA for renal transplant

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre got interim approval from Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) on Monday for renal transplant. The evaluation team of PHOTA visited PKLI to assess renal transplant readiness at the hospital. They were satisfied with PKLI’s transplant setup and gave interim approval for renal transplant surgeries. This visit was a regulatory requirement by PHOTA.

SKMCH&RC holds event in Karachi

KARACHI (PR): The annual Iftar dinner of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) was held at a local hotel. The event, organised in honour of the hospital donors and well-wishers in recognition of their support and cooperation for the hospital, was attended by large number of dignitaries from media and corporate sector.

Uber Pakistan, Kashf Foundation join hands

LAHORE (PR): Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, has teamed up with Kashf Foundation in a bid to educate driver partners on how to refrain from inappropriate behavior to recognise and prevent unsuitable actions. Titled ‘Dignity at Work’, this training is a part of Uber’s global initiative to help prevent harassment of any kind. The purpose of the training is to educate Uber drivers on maintaining dignity at work and in-depth knowledge on prevention of harassment, while also encouraging a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of harassment. It will also develop understanding about the legal policies and punishments for harassment in Pakistan.

Anwer Abro’s new novel published

KARACHI (PR): Anwer Abro’s new novel in Sindhi language ‘Nadhro Chand’ (Small Moon) has been published by Kavita Publication, Hyderabad. It is third novel of Anwer Abro. Before it, ‘Bhagal Randiko’ (Broken Toy) and ‘Hik Mehman Choakri’ (A Guest Girl) were published in 2008 and 2016 respectively and were well received from readers.

Oppo announces senior appointments

LAHORE (PR): OPPO has announced new leadership aimed at expediting its international business and cultivating young talents. Alen Wu, vice president of OPPO, formerly in charge of China Marketing and Sales, has been appointed to be responsible for OPPO’s international business. In his new role, Alen oversees the entire international operations and is charged to expediting growth outside China. Alen Wu will report to Tony Chen, CEO of OPPO. “International business plays a strategic role and is highly valued at OPPO. Similarly we are also committed to nurturing young talents and promotion from within OPPO,” said Tony Chen,