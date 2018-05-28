Share:

LAHORE-A family court on Monday validated marriage of film star Meera with Attiq-ur-Rehman. The court passed the decision of this marriage after nine years of litigation during which it examined different evidence and recorded statements of both parties.

Declaring the judgment in a marriage suit which had been filed nine years ago by the film star, Family Judge Babar Nadeem rejected Meera’s request that her nikkah to Attiq- ur- Rehman was counterfeit. The court decision called to attention that a nikkahkhwan had affirmed Meera’s nikkah to Attiq.

Marriage registrar Hamid Khan had verified Meera’s nikkah with Attiq-ur-Rehman in the court. Hamid Khan assured the judge that film star’s nikkah with Attiq took place in front of people as per Islamic law. He also provided evidence to justify his statement.

In July 2009 Meera had moved the court to stop Attiq from calling her his wife. In her plea she had told the court that she had not solemnized the marriage.

Meera denied the news of her marriage, adding that Attiq was merely a former business partner who was threatening her ever since she withdrew from the business.

At a press conference called at her house in DHA Lahore in 2009, she called Attiq an oppressor who assaulted her at her home and wanted to kidnap and murder her. Further, she had said the nikahnama delivered by Rehman was a phony and there was no record of it in the association chamber concerned. The actor was recently in news that she is leaving Pakistan and getting settled in America. However, she didn’t reveal the reason behind her sudden decision to leave her home country.