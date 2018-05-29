Share:

Rawalpindi - A court of law will announce its verdict today (Tuesday) in the rape case of 13-year-old girl involving a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and two of his brothers.

Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Taxila Malik Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra will lay down his decision in Halima Sadia rape case as the trial completed earlier and the court reserved the verdict, informed prosecutor Mir Nasir Bilal Advocate on Monday.

According to him, the court had recorded statements of almost 13 prosecution witnesses and all the PWs were also been cross examined by the defense lawyer, representing the rapist and his co-accused in the heinous crime.

He said that ASJ Taxila Malik Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra would take up Halima Sadia murder case and would announce his verdict. The accused party was represented by Basharat Ullah Khan advocate in the court during trial. All three accused had been awarded bails by court in the said case.

In June 2015, a female named Misbah Sajid lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Wah Saddar accusing her husband’s cousin Muhammad Ashfaq of raping her daughter Halima Sadia thrice on gunpoint after which the girl became pregnant. She told police the accused later on took the girl to a private clinic in Basti Wah Cantt and got her abortion by a female doctor. Police registered a case (number 428) against the rapist and the doctor with Police Station (PS) Wah Saddar under sections 376/338-A of PPC.

Police arrested Muhammad Ashfaq but had not interrogated him on merit that led to his bail from a court. Whereas two of his brothers managed to confirm pre arrest bails from a court of law.

Meanwhile, an anti terrorism court has postponed hearing in the school girl murder case till June 9, 2018 because of absence of prosecutor. ATC Number 2 Special Judge Salman Baig took up Areeba Qadeer murder case but the prosecutor did not appear before court due to which the hearing in case was deferred till June 9. A source told that police have completed the challan in the case but could not present it as it was not signed by prosecutor. A police team also produced the two killers Kashif and Moheen before the anti terrorism court.