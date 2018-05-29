Share:

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - The business community Monday strongly condemning the false campaign launched by a group defeated in series of annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and reposed their trust in the leadership of United Business Group (UBG).

In a joint statement issued here, FPCCI former presidents Ilyas Balor, Mian Muhammad Idrees, Zubair Tufail, Roaf Alam, Patron-in-Chief of UBG SM Munir, and its central chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, trade leaders including Ishtiaq Baig, Sheikh Riazuddin, Khalid Towab and others said the malicious campaign launched by some elements is baseless and an attempt to sabotage the interests of the community.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said the opponent group was defeated again and again the annual elections of FPCCI and seeing that they could not come into power through lawful elections , they are trying to defame the present ruling group. He said UBG believed in democracy and take all decisions with consensus. Iftikhar said those who are comparing FPCCI with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) lack knowledge since FPCCI is new in setup while FICCI is very old.

SM Munir said UBG is striving hard to serve the business community. He further said that the small traders and chambers are the arms of the UBG and without their support the group cannot succeed in resolving the problems. Ilyas Balor said that FPCCI came into existence at a time when commercial and industrial activities were in disorder. Zubair Tufail said FPCCI kept on advising the respective governments, about the difficulties in the development of trade and industry. Roaf Alam said business community did a wonderful job by forming and strengthening the trade bodies set up throughout the country.

Riazuddin Sh said that private sector will continue to play its role in nation development.

Meanwhile, the opposition group of the FPCCI, Businessmen Panel (BMP) said that Monday Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry are losing its identity in the public sector as well as in international bodies due to lack of business plan.

BMP Vice Chairman Sheikh Aslam, Chairman KP Adnan Jalil and Secretary General (Punjab) Mian M Usman Zulfiqar in a joint statement said from the last almost four years, FPCCI converted into public relations company, the federation is least interested to play its viable role for the formulation of policies through the government.; that's why we don't seen Federation Chambers anywhere which is a matter of great concern for the business community of this country. "The leaders of the Businessmen Panel said since the start of 2018 the FPCCI closed its Quetta Regional Office, similarly the Regional Office of Peshawar facing acute shortage of staff and even no alternative of the electricity in time of load shedding.

"The Vice President FPCCI KP doesn't even bother to come in its Regional Office Peshawar so how he can solve the problems of KP traders and industrialists. On the other hand the Research and Development (R&D) department of the FPCCI is lacking with the professional expertise," they said.

"There is no effective international desk in the FPCCI who can even brief the Government on any recommendation regarding bilateral trade. As well as there is no Steering Committee of FPCCI who may meet from time to time to deliberate on major government policies of concern to Pakistani business and also advises the Executive Committee of FPCCI on the issues to be taken up with the government," they said.

They also highlighted that the FPCCI secretary general office is a like a post office for the parton-in-chief of the United Business Group and former CEO TDAP. They said the TDAP has failed to deliver on its mandate mainly because of wrong priorities and changing export patterns over the years.