KARACHI : Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday nominated ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar to the reconciliatory jirga proposed by the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for negotiations with the state institutions.

The nomination was made after the head of PTM Manzoor Pashteen called Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the phone Monday. The PPP chairman is in Karachi to chair meetings of parliamentary board for award of party tickets to aspiring candidates for forthcoming general elections on July 25.

During the talk, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP believed in peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue and negotiations and he was happy to nominate Farhatullah Babar to the PTM reconciliatory jirga. The former senator will join a long list of 30 people already nominated by the PTM for the jirga, which includes PTM leaders — excluding Pashteen — as well as members of other political parties, including Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

Meanwhile, Bilawal has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PPP Jiyala and former first-class cricketer Shoaib Mir. In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman eulogized the services and sacrifices of late Shoaib Mir during MRD movement when he was subjected to brutal lashes by Zia regime. Bilawal prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.