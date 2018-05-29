Share:





People queue for fuel at a petrol station in Rio de Janeiro on the eighth day of a strike to protest rising fuel costs in Brazil.



A convoy of trucks carrying aviation fuel are escorted by the army to supply airports in Brasilia following an agreement between the government and the strikers.