ISLAMABAD - Only three days before completion of its five-year term, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government Monday moved a bill in the National Assembly seeking to increase the president’s salary of up to Rs0.846 million per month.

The move initiated was flatly rejected by opposition parties.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab, at the fag end of the proceedings, introduced “The President’s Salary and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2018” proposing to increase the salary up to Rs846,550 per month.

The federal government, in the Cabinet Division, had decided to increase the salary of the president only one rupee higher than the salary of the chief justice through an amendment to the Salary, Allowances and Privileges of President Act 1975.

The salary, allowances and privileges of the president are governed by the President’s Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act, 1975. The salary of the president was last revised in December 2004 to Rs 800,000 per month.

The Cabinet Division had proposed that the salary of the president might be re-fixed at Rs846,550. A clause of the bill ‘monthly salary’, suggests that the government might amend the fourth schedule to increase the salary of the president keeping in view the guiding principle that the remuneration of the president shall be a symbolic one rupee higher than the salary of any holder of public officer in relations to affairs of the federation.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says: “The salary of the president has been determined and rationalised to make provision for enabling him to discharge conveniently and with dignity the duties of his office.”

MQM MNA Rashid Godil strongly opposed the proposal to increase the salary of the president. “We have respect for the post of president but I oppose this move as already a lot of budget is being spent on it,” he said and suggested to equalise the salary of the president with a grade-22 bureaucrat.

Godil also floated the idea to put a ban on MNAs to run business, industries and even allot lands to someone soon after elected as people representatives (lawmakers).

PTI’s Shireen Mazari said that there was no need to increase the salary of president up to Rs846550 per month. Jamaat-e-Islami MNA Tariq Ullah also opposed the move to increase the salary of the president.

Earlier, the MQM staged a walkout from the House for not conducting a third-party audit of five percent blocks of the 6th population census.

The party lauded the consensus on the name of Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk for the caretaker prime minister slot. “Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk is a good personality and will be helpful in conducting transparent elections,” said MQM’ Sheikh Salahuddin before staging a walkout from the house along with his party members.

Later, PTI’s Shireen Mazari pointed out the lack of quorum when the speaker proceeded to take other agenda items. The chair after counting adjourned the House as the required members were not present in the House.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN