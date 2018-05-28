Share:

LONDON-tg-The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to spend their honeymoon at the Royal family’s favourite Canadian cabin, according to US reports.

Harry and Meghan will travel to the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, Canada, for their first holiday as a married couple, TMZ reported.

The lodge they are set to be staying in is the 6,000 square foot Outlook Cabin, which has previously hosted the Queen and Prince Philip in 2005 as well as the Queen Mother, who visited in 1939 with King George VI. The £2,000-a-night lodge comes with a conservatory and veranda, private parking, a terrace with a barbecue, six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It was rebuilt following the exact floorplan of the original, after being destroyed in a fire in 2000.

The resort’s brochure says the cabin “exudes the elegance and grandeur that has welcomed King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939 as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2005.”

The cabin is nicknamed “the Royal retreat” and can cost from around £2,000 up to around £5,000 a night, according to online booking websites.

It adds: “Supreme comfort is present in every detail of the comfortable bedrooms, enclosed verandas and two majestic stone fireplaces that warms both the dining room and great room - the perfect place to entertain family & friends or celebrate a special occasion.” There had previously been suggestions that the couple would opt for an African destination for their honeymoon, given both Harry and Meghan’s interest and experience in charity work on the continent. They took a romantic holiday in Botswana shortly after they first met in the summer of 2016, before visiting southern Africa again the following year.

However, the Duchess has a longstanding connection with Canada, having lived in Toronto for several years while filming the series Suits.

A spokesman for the Royals declined to comment.