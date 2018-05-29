Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country, including Lahore, remained in the grip of severe heatwave on Monday with frequent outages and water shortage adding to woes of heat-stricken people.

Experts have forecast the prevailing heatwave will persist with more intensity during the next couple of days.

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 50 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Dadu, Jaccobabad, Moenjodaro, Sukkur and Padidan was recorded 49C, Lasbella, Larkana and Rahim Yar Khan 48C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 43.2C and 28C respectively. Excessive use of air conditioners at offices and homes widened gap between demand and supply, causing increase in loadshedding. Burden on transmission system led to frequent tripping. This also affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in parts of Lahore. People avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts. Extremely hot weather is expected in Sindh, south/central Punjab, D I Khan, Sibbi, Makran divisions. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.