ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to register Pakistan's categorical rejection of the Indian statement on the Gilgit-Baltistan new order unveiled by the prime minister on Sunday.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal summoned J P Singh to register “Pakistan's categorical rejection of the Indian statement on the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 and its baseless, fallacious claim over occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A written demarche to this effect was also handed over to him,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Pakistan rejected India's protest against the GB Order 2018 and its claim over the Kashmir as an ‘integral part’ of India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Faisal said the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir was a ‘disputed’ territory and the final status of Jammu and Kashmir will be determined through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite administered by the United Nations.

He said instead of making frivolous protests and issuing legally untenable and uncalled for statements, India should take steps to vacate “it’s illegal occupation and create the conditions for faithful implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.”