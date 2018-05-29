Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior is all set to finalise the next National Internal Security Policy 2019-2023 of the country and it would mainly focus on six R’s.

A senior official of the Ministry of Interior told The Nation that the draft of next NISP 2019-2023 is being finalised and would be submitted to the office of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal soon for final approval before the expiry of present government’s tenure.

The previous NISP that was formed in 2014 is set to expire this year. The next NISP would mainly focus on six components, including reforms, re-structure, re-integration and regional.

The reforms part of the upcoming NISP suggests reforming the security sector with special focus on police reforms. The re-structure component of NISP says for review of the 20 points of the National Action Plan with the suggestion that some of its points should be excluded.

The re-integration part of security policy asks for re-integration of militants and bringing them into the mainstream. The fourth major point of NISP focuses on issues of regional security with the special focus on the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It suggests that as Pakistan would be the hub of activities in connection with the CPEC so special security measures are needed.

The fifth component of the NISP covers counter-terrorism and counter-extremism and another and sixth one covers the border security.

The security policy also suggests strict implementation of all of its major components. It says that there should be necessary legislation to implement the NISP. During the tenure of the present government, the interior ministry had formed the first ever NISP 2014-2018 during the stint of then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.